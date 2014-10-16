Donations Make Sure Hannah Graham Search Teams are Fed

Search teams looking for missing second-year University of Virginia student Hannah Graham are back with boots on the ground Thursday.

Police say Graham was last seen with Jesse Matthew on the Charlottesville downtown mall in the early morning hours of September 13. Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.

This week, people from the community are making sure teams get the energy they need by picking up meals that local restaurants are donating.

Thursday, Rapture restaurant and bar on the downtown mall donated 60 lunches to searchers. Rapture generously donated food last week and wanted to continue once the search picked up again.

Joan Fenton has coordinated meal pickups for the search teams over the last few weeks. Thursday, she picked up meals to bring to searchers at the National Guard Armory.

Fenton says she does not represent any community group or church; she simply just wants to help keep searchers in good spirits as the search for Graham goes on.

"I look at it as, if I put in two hours that means the person that's putting the maps, or the person that's doing something else, doesn't have to do that, so I'm freeing up time for somebody else to be doing a part of their job that they need to be doing,” said Fenton.

Fenton says Friday 60 more lunches are lined up for searchers with the Greene County Sheriff's Office providing barbecue.

Departments from across central Virginia – including Rockingham County, Roanoke and Chesterfield - are helping with the Thursday's search.