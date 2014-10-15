George Huguely's Appeal Goes before VA Supreme Court

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

Check here for a rundown of the charges George Huguely faces and possible sentencing guidelines.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

A timeline of events leading up to and following Yeardley Love's death in May 2010, based on witness testimony.

Timeline of Events Surrounding the Death of Yeardley Love: May 2, 2010 – May 3, 2010

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

Click here for a timeline of events in the Yeardley Love / George Huguely murder case.

It's a waiting game now for George Huguely and his legal team. Virginia's highest court will decide whether or not to hear the appeal of his murder conviction.

Huguely is currently serving a 23-year sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in 2010.

His lawyers argue his rights were violated during his 2012 trial. The Supreme Court will decide whether or not to grant a full review. NBC29's legal analyst says that could take a few days or a few weeks.

If the Supreme Court says no, Huguely will have 90 days to file a petition for writ of certiorari. If it says yes, the case will get set down for a full briefing and argument.