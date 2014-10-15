Quantcast

George Huguely's Appeal Goes before VA Supreme Court

Posted: Updated: Oct 15, 2014 06:04 PM
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) -

It's a waiting game now for George Huguely and his legal team. Virginia's highest court will decide whether or not to hear the appeal of his murder conviction.

Huguely is currently serving a 23-year sentence for the death of his ex-girlfriend Yeardley Love in 2010.

His lawyers argue his rights were violated during his 2012 trial. The Supreme Court will decide whether or not to grant a full review. NBC29's legal analyst says that could take a few days or a few weeks.

If the Supreme Court says no, Huguely will have 90 days to file a petition for writ of certiorari. If it says yes, the case will get set down for a full briefing and argument.

