Wet Weather Halts Search for Hannah Graham

The search for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will resume Thursday. A combination of factors, including the weather, has forced efforts to come to a halt since Monday.

Police say Graham was last seen on surveillance video with Jesse Matthew on Charlottesville's downtown mall during the early morning hours of September 13. Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in the case.

Wet weather kept searchers from hitting the ground Tuesday and will do the same Wednesday - but the pause in the search is allowing investigators working on the case to regroup and reassess.

Police used Monday and Tuesday to combine a number of maps indicating where people have searched in the eight-mile radius around where police say Graham was abducted - the downtown mall.

Police say they've exhausted a number of leads based on Matthew's background. They also say don't be surprised if you see them going back over places already searched.

"Our resources are dwindling and because of that we will go into what we call 'high-probability areas' for more targeting searching, thicker area, thicker cover, areas we need to get into that may not have been covered as well the first time as we would have liked,” said Capt. Gary Pleasants of the Charlottesville Police Department.

Right now, police are working to figure out what areas to search when teams arrive Thursday.

Police say they do have people coming in again from out of town to help with search efforts when they resume. In addition to that, more than 100 law enforcement officers will search this weekend.