Protesters Gather as Gov. McAuliffe Presents Energy Plan

Governor Terry McAuliffe officially unveiled his energy plan for Virginia at the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond Tuesday - but the speech was overshadowed by protesters.

Many who supported McAuliffe on the campaign trail say they are outraged and flat out disappointed. Environmental activists celebrated the governor's promises to revolutionize energy in Virginia, but things changed with a proposed natural gas pipeline.

Tuesday, a big group - including some from Nelson, Augusta, and Albemarle counties - wanted to make sure its message was heard. Protesters opposed to the planned Atlantic Coast Natural Gas Pipeline chanted until their voices were hoarse Tuesday.

"I think he was sold a bill of goods by Dominion. And I don't think he has his facts right, and I feel betrayed by him, I do,” said Susan Hastings, a protester.

Hastings says her home, her community of 40 years, could be in danger if something goes wrong. She can't help but worry about the possibilities of disruption to her property - which crosses over Nelson and Albemarle counties - contamination of groundwater, or an explosion.

"I just don't trust that they know what they're doing or that it will be safe,” said Hastings.

Away from the shouts of protesters, inside the Science Museum of Virginia, McAuliffe said his energy plan - including the pipeline - is important to revitalize Virginia's economy.

"Our goal and what we need to do is prepare ourselves. We need to better insulate our economy from external forces like Congressional spending cuts,” said Gov. McAuliffe.

Since McAuliffe took office this year, he has planned to invest in renewable energy, conservation, and workforce training.

"I hate to say this: we are well behind our neighbors,” said McAuliffe.

Student activists, like fourth-year University of Virginia student Dyanna Jaye, applaud McAuliffe for what he has done. But she, among many other protesters, disagrees with the "all the above" strategy for his energy plan.

"It doesn't look like pipelines, it doesn't look like offshore drilling, for natural gas and oil, and that isn't how we actually act on climate,” said Dyanna Jaye, chair of VA Student Environmental Coalition “'All the above' compromises our future, and we're better than that."

"I just hope that he will listen to us and take another look at it,” said Hastings.

During his speech Tuesday, McAuliffe said Virginia urgently needs to prepare in case another sequestration or shutdown happens. He feels these energy investments would create jobs and encourage businesses to come here.

