Maureen McDonnell Seeks Later Sentencing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia first lady Maureen McDonnell is asking for a delay in her 2015 sentencing on nine public corruption convictions.

In a filing with U.S. District Court in Richmond, McDonnell is seeking a sentencing hearing of Feb. 16 instead of Jan. 6, when one of her attorneys is scheduled to begin a jury trial.

U.S. District Judge James S. Spencer had not acted on McDonnell's request on Monday.

Former Gov. Bob McDonnell and Maureen were convicted in September of performing "official acts" to promote former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams' dietary supplement products in exchange for more than $165,000 in gifts, trips and loans.

Bob McDonnell was convicted on 11 public corruption counts. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

The McDonnells were represented by separate attorneys at trial.

