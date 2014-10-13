Hannah Graham Missing One Month: Parents Speak Out

It has been one month since University of Virginia second-year student Hannah Graham was last seen, but her parents are not giving up hope that their daughter will be brought home.



Hannah Graham's parents, John and Sue Graham, issued a statement and pictures Monday to NBC.



In the statement, the Grahams thank law enforcement and search crews for their efforts throughout the last month. They also urge people to come forward with information if they have any, and to check their property - in Charlottesville and the surrounding counties - if they have not yet done so.



Police say Graham was last seen on surveillance video on the Charlottesville downtown mall with Jesse Matthew in the early morning hours of September 13. Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case. He is currently being held without bond at Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about what happened to Graham should call the tip line at 434-295-3851.

Full statement from John and Sue Graham:



"It is now a month since our precious daughter Hannah disappeared.



We would again like to express our thanks to Chief Longo, Mark Eggeman, their teams, and all of the wonderful people who have dedicated so much of their time to help search for Hannah. Words cannot adequately express our gratitude to them, and to the many others who have provided us with support throughout this ordeal.



We truly appreciate the enormous effort that is being made to find Hannah. It is heart-breaking for us that the person or persons who know where Hannah is have not come forward with that information. It is within their power both to end this nightmare for all, and to relieve the searchers of their arduous task.



Again, we would like to urge anyone who has not already searched their property in the city of Charlottesville, or any of the neighboring counties, to please do so today.



Please, please, please help us to bring Hannah home.



Thank you.



John and Sue Graham. "