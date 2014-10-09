Teams Have Covered Most of Target Area in Graham Search

Search and rescue teams desperate to find Hannah Graham have almost finished searching a target area of Albemarle County. Police say Graham was last seen on surveillance video on Charlottesville's downtown mall in the early morning hours of September 13 with Jesse Matthew. Matthew was charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.

Fifty law enforcement officers from the Albemarle County Police Department and Virginia State Police are out Thursday on foot and in the air trying to find any trace of Graham. Virginia Department of Emergency Management coordinators say crews have searched almost 90 percent of an eight-mile radius around the city. Investigators say at the center of that radius was the last place Graham was seen on September 13 - the downtown mall.

Coordinators say Thursday through the weekend analysts will finish processing high-resolution aerial imagery of 100 square kilometers in the county taken last Sunday.

"We have a team back in Reston at their office, 12 analysts looking at that, reviewing that data. They look for anomalies any potential targets, that's sent down to two analysts who are here with us, and then they cross that information with us and show us those targets and leads," said Mark Eggeman, VDEM search coordinator.

After all of the aerial imagery is processed, search leaders will decide whether to go back and recanvass parts of the county.

Investigators are unsure still what exactly their next move is after the eight-mile radius is completely searched, but they are determined to find some answers for the Graham family.