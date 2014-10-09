FBI and VA Senators Discuss Corruption After McDonnell Conviction

By ALAN SUDERMANAssociated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia state senators say they met with FBI officials for a private briefing on how not to run afoul of federal corruption laws shortly after a jury found former Gov. Bob McDonnell guilty of selling the influence of his office.

Senate Democratic Leader Richard L. Saslaw told The Associated Press on Wednesday that leaders from both party caucuses helped organize a closed-session meeting with FBI officials to ask questions about "what's kosher and what's not" in public service shortly after the conviction.

Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, were found guilty in early September of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company's dietary supplements. Their sentencing is set for Jan 6.

