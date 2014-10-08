Aerial Images from VA Student Search Examined

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Analysts reviewed aerial images while about three dozen searchers looked for any trace of missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.

Dawn Eischen of the Virginia Department of Emergency Management says six employees of defense and security giant BAE Systems were examining the aerial images Wednesday. The images were taken over the weekend from an airplane provided by Woolpert, Inc., an engineering and design firm in Dayton, Ohio. Eischen says all of those corporate resources were donated.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville Police Capt. Gary Pleasants says 30 to 40 people are searching daily for the 18-year-old Graham, who disappeared Sept. 13.

Jesse Leroy Matthew Jr. has been charged with abduction with intent to defile. Pleasants says detectives are double-checking to ensure that they haven't missed anything about Matthew's movements.

