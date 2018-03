The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank is the recipient of a huge grant to help them feed the hungry.

The food bank won a $60,000 “Fight Hunger Spark Change” grant from Walmart after landing among the 50 food banks with the most votes. The majority of the money is buying fresh food to stock the mobile pantry, which feeds people in remote areas.

The other $15,000 is going to help Winchester, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville, and Concord buy refrigerators or freezers to store produce.