Crews Search East of Charlottesville for Hannah Graham

Search efforts for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham shifted Friday. Police say Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's downtown mall on September 13. Jesse Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case



Crews searched east of Charlottesville near Monticello Friday.



Search leader Mark Eggeman says they have stopped searching Nelson County for the time being. Eggeman says the Virginia Department of Emergency Management plans to extend the search in an 8-mile radius around Charlottesville.



On ATVs and foot, teams continued to cover private property. Eggeman says helicopters have helped tremendously in the search for Graham.



“The weather has been absolutely fabulous for flying when that helicopter comes in over top of the water it is very clear they can see to the bottom so they have covered all of those,” said Eggeman.



Eggeman also says he continues to reach out to trained search and rescue officers. Again, they ask property owners to get out and search their properties closely.

The search for Graham will hit the three-week mark Saturday morning, and additional efforts are being lined up for the weekend effort. Between 100 and 150 personnel with descend on Charlottesville Saturday.

“We are going to cover an 8-mile radius, which again goes back to some of the statistics from a national study of similar cases like this, that is going to be our primary objective to cover this weekend to make sure we have fully covered every area that meets that,” said Eggeman.

Part of the weekend's search will include a plane with high-tech cameras. It was supposed to fly Thursday as part of the search but weather and scheduled maintenance delayed its arrival until Saturday.

Search leaders say they do not plan to relaunch a drone that was used earlier this week in the search for Graham.