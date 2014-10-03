Tips Slow in Hannah Graham Investigation

The tips are slowing down for Charlottesville police as they continue the search for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. Investigators are still pleading with the public to come forward with information about the case.

Police say Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's downtown mall on September 13. Jesse Matthew, who is seen on surveillance video with Graham, has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.

A number of investigators are working around the clock on the Graham case - but they still need information about where Matthew went after he was seen with Graham on downtown mall. Police want to know if anyone spotted his burnt orange car or Matthew himself between September 13 and September 14.



“We're also getting tips in that say, “Hey, this may be a place to look,” and the searcher will go check that area. We still want that to occur,” said Capt. Gary Pleasants of the Charlottesville Police Department.



More than 3,300 tips have come in on the tip line and more than 200 tips have come electronically. Police say most of the tips they received came in during the first 10 days of the investigation. They want the phone to ring off the hook.



Police still want people outside the immediate downtown Charlottesville area to review any surveillance video they might have. Investigators want to see if Matthew or Graham were captured on it.

Police ask if you have any information regarding the case to call the tip line at 434-295-3851 or email CPDtips@charlottesville.org.