Attorney Requests Reopening Alexis Murphy Case

Attorney Requests Reopening Alexis Murphy CasePosted: Updated: Oct 03, 2014 12:25 AM
Timeline: The Search for Alexis Murphy
Timeline: The Search for Alexis MurphySaturday August 03: Alexis Murphy left her home in Shipman, Virginia on Saturday evening, reportedly headed for Lynchburg. She tweeted "Burg Bound" to her twitter followers at 3:04 p.m. Saturday. According toFull StoryA timeline of events in the search for Alexis Murphy.Full Story
Reported by Henry Graff
Reported by Henry Graff
Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.Full Story
In Depth: Hannah Graham Investigation
-
Parents of Hannah Graham Pushing for DNA Enhancement
John and Sue Graham are advocating adding DNA information to the state database from people convicted of certain misdemeanor crimes.
-
Statement of Facts Reveal New Details in Graham and Harrington Cases
In March 2016, statements of facts in the Morgan Harrington and Hannah Graham cases revealed new details about exactly what happened on the nights each girl was murdered by Jesse Matthew.
-
Jesse Matthew Pleads Guilty to Murders of Harrington and Graham
A judge has handed down four life sentences to Jesse Matthew. He appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to first-degree-murder in both the Harrington and Graham cases.
-
Matthew Set to Enter Plea Deal to Graham and Harrington Murders
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering two college students, is now expected to enter guilty pleas in connections to those cases.
-
Update: Judge Denies Motion to Suppress Evidence in Matthew Case
Defense attorneys asked a judge to suppress some evidence in the Jesse Matthew case, but that motion has been denied.
-
Search Warrants Reveal New Details in Hannah Graham Case
Search warrants in the capital murder case against Jesse Matthew are officially public. The documents are shedding light on details in the investigation into the death of Hannah Graham.
-
Updated: Judge Denies Jesse Matthew Defense Team Motion
Jesse Matthew is in court for a motions hearing. He is charged with capital murder in the death of Hannah Graham, and 1st degree murder in the death of Morgan Harrington.
-
New Motion Filed & Under Seal in Jesse Matthew Capital Murder Case
A new motion has been filed by Jesse Matthew’s defense team in connection with his capital murder trial. However, the single motion is currently under a court-ordered seal.
-
Jesse Matthew Defense Presents Motion for Separate Judge
Lawyers for Jesse Matthew asked for a separate judge to review funding requests for defense experts. A change of venue for the trial was also discussed in court.
-
Matthew's Defense Requesting Separate Judge, Secrecy and Funds
Jesse Matthew, the man accused of murdering Hannah Graham, will be in court Wednesday. The defense wants a separate judge to review funding requests for experts behind closed doors.
-
In Depth: Alexis Murphy InvestigationMore>>
VA Court of Appeals Denies Randy Taylor's Appeal
VA Court of Appeals Denies Randy Taylor's AppealThe VA Court of Appeals has denied Randy Taylor's appeal, now the man convicted of the murder of Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy is appealing to the VA Supreme Court.Full StoryThe VA Court of Appeals has denied Randy Taylor's appeal, now the man convicted of the murder of Nelson County teen Alexis Murphy is appealing to the VA Supreme Court.Full Story
Prosecutor: Jesse Matthew Not a Match to DNA in Murphy Case
Prosecutor: Jesse Matthew Not a Match to DNA in Murphy CaseProsecutors say there is no credible evidence to link the man charged with the abduction of UVA student Hannah Graham to the disappearance of Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy.Full StoryProsecutors say there is no credible evidence to link the man charged with the abduction of UVA student Hannah Graham to the disappearance of Nelson County teenager Alexis Murphy.Full Story
Nelson County Files Brief Opposing Randy Taylor Appeal
Nelson County Files Brief Opposing Randy Taylor AppealNelson County is taking legal steps to block Randy Taylor's appeal for the conviction of the murder of 17-year old Alexis Murphy.Full StoryNelson County is taking legal steps to block Randy Taylor's appeal for the conviction of the murder of 17-year old Alexis Murphy.Full Story
FBI Tests Alexis Murphy's Car for Jesse Matthew's DNA
FBI Tests Alexis Murphy's Car for Jesse Matthew's DNAThere are tests underway to determine if Jesse Matthew's DNA is in Alexis Murphy's car.Full StoryThere are tests underway to determine if Jesse Matthew's DNA is in Alexis Murphy's car.Full Story
Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis Murphy
Nelson Authorities to Resume Search for Alexis MurphyNelson County investigators say they will search for Alexis Murphy next month. Sheriff David Brooks says the search will take place in Orange County in November.Full StoryNelson County investigators say they will search for Alexis Murphy next month. Sheriff David Brooks says the search will take place in Orange County in November.Full Story
Randy Taylor Found Guilty of Abduction & Murder
Randy Taylor Found Guilty of Abduction & MurderA jury found Randy Taylor guilty of murder in the commission of an abduction and abduction with intent to defile after six hours of deliberation in Nelson County Circuit Court Thursday.Full StoryA jury found Randy Taylor guilty of murder in the commission of an abduction and abduction with intent to defile after six hours of deliberation in Nelson County Circuit Court Thursday. Full Story
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 5
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 5Both the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused of abducting and killing 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.Full StoryBoth the prosecution and the defense have rested their cases in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused of abducting and killing 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.Full Story
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 4
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 4Testimony resumed Tuesday morning in Nelson County Circuit Court in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in connection with the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.Full StoryTestimony resumed Tuesday morning in Nelson County Circuit Court in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in connection with the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy.Full Story
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 3
Randy Taylor Abduction and Murder Trial Day 3The trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy, resumed Monday in Nelson County Circuit Court.Full StoryThe trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of 17-year-old Alexis Murphy, resumed Monday in Nelson County Circuit Court.Full Story
Randy Taylor Murder Trial Day 2
Randy Taylor Murder Trial Day 2Testimony has begun in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of Nelson teen Alexis Murphy.Full StoryTestimony has begun in the trial of Randy Taylor, the man accused in the abduction and murder of Nelson teen Alexis Murphy.Full Story