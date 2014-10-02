Jesse Matthew's Court Appearance on Reckless Driving Charges Continued

Jesse Matthew, the man charged with abduction with intent to defile in relation to the disappearance of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, was scheduled to appear in an Albemarle court Thursday - but on different charges. Police say Graham was last seen with Matthew on the Charlottesville downtown mall on September 13.

Matthew faces two reckless driving charges in Albemarle County. He was scheduled to appear in Albemarle General District Court Thursday morning at 9 a.m. on those charges. The hearing was continued to December 1.

Matthew was also supposed to appear in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday at 10 a.m. on the abduction with intent to defile charge, but that date was pushed back Wednesday. Matthew will now appear in Charlottesville General District Court for a preliminary hearing on that charge on December 4 at 2 p.m.