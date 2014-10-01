Quantcast

Jesse Matthew Investigated for Sexual Assault on VA Campuses

Posted: Updated: Oct 02, 2014 05:28 PM
Jesse Matthew, the man charged with abduction with intent to defile in relation to the disappearance of University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, has a history of sexual assault allegations.

In October 2002, Matthew was investigated while attending Liberty University in Lynchburg after being accused of sexual assault, according to the Lynchburg commonwealth's attorney. Charges were never filed.

In 2003, Matthew was again investigated for sexual assault while attending Christopher Newport University in Newport News, according to CNU police. Charges were never filed, but the alleged crime was committed on campus September 7, 2003. Matthew was a member of the CNU football team from August 13, 2003 to September 12, 2003.

He played on the football team at both universities.

Christopher Newport University released the following clarification on Jesse Matthew on 10/2/14:

“In response to inquiries, the following information is offered as clarification:

A complaint against Mr. Matthew of sexual assault on September 7, 2003, was made by one of our students. The matter was thoroughly investigated by University Police. No physical injuries were reported. The victim chose not to proceed with a criminal prosecution.

Federal law prohibits us from reporting on University disciplinary actions.”

