VA Winter Wheat Production Estimated to be Down 2 Percent from 2013

Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consume Services Press Release

According to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS), the state's winter wheat production is estimated at 17.7 million bushels, down two percent from last year. Planted acreage total 290,000 acres, down 13 percent from a year earlier. Acres harvested for grain totaled 260,000 acres, 10 percent below 2013. Yield at 68 bushels per acre, is up six bushels from a year ago.

Barley production for 2014 totaled 2.21 million bushels, 39 percent below last year's crop. Planted acreage, at 56,000, is 16,000 acres less than last year. Area harvested for grain, at 28,000, is 16,000 acres less than last year. Yield, at 79 bushels per acre, is down three bushels from last year.

Oat production is estimated at 234,000 bushels, up 67 percent from 2013. Planted acreage, at 10,000, is unchanged from last year. Area harvested for grain, at 3,000, is 1,000 acres more than last year. Yield, at 78 bushels per acre, is up eight bushels from last year.

Statistics are from data compiled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA NASS), Virginia Field Office.