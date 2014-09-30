Police Continue Search for Surveillance Video of Graham, Matthew

Charlottesville police are growing frustrated as investigators continue their search for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's downtown mall on September 13. Jesse Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.



Police confirmed Monday that Matthew is also now linked by forensic evidence to the Morgan Harrington case. Harrington, a Virginia Tech student at the time, was abducted in October 2009 after leaving a Metallica concert at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. Her remains were found on a farm south of Charlottesville three months later.



Police say they are going back to square one in the Graham case by going back over information and reviewing surveillance. Police say they are desperately searching for more video surveillance that shows Matthew, Graham, or both of them together. They are not just looking for footage from cameras in the downtown Charlottesville area. Police can only track Matthew and Graham up to 1:40 a.m. on September 13 on the downtown mall in Charlottesville.



Police say more than 3,000 tips have come in to help investigators but police still need to know where Matthew and Graham went from the downtown mall. Police hope surveillance video can help.



"We really need to find out where that vehicle went to after it left the downtown area,” said Captain Gary Pleasants with the Charlottesville Police Department.



"I'm prepared to sustain this for as long as I need to sustain it. Until I get information to the contrary, I'm going to continue to search for Hannah Graham,” said Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo.

Tuesday, Albemarle County police are searching Route 20 just north of Charlottesville. They say Matthew has known connections in that area.

NBC29 talked with Matthew's attorney Jim Camblos who said he met with Matthew for two and a half hours on Monday, but wouldn't say what they discussed. Matthew is scheduled for a court appearance via video uplink Thursday for his abduction with intent to defile charge at 10 a.m. in Charlottesville General District Court.