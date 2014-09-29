Jesse Matthew Legal Defense Fund Taken Offline after Threats

As Jesse Matthew faces charges in connection to the Hannah Graham case, a group of supporters were looking to raise money to help him pay his legal costs – but Monday those plans came to a halt.

Matthew is facing an abduction with intent to defile charge in connection to the Hannah Graham case. Graham was last seen on Charlottesville's downtown mall on Sept 13.

Some people close to Matthew announced they had set up an online defense fund to help Matthew pay for his lawyer. Monday afternoon the site was taken down after the creators received death threats.

The site allowed anyone to log on and donate money to Matthew's defense fund using PayPal. Most of the site's trustees were from out of state.

We're told the decision to pull the site is not connected to the additional allegations against Matthew surrounding Morgan Harrington. Virginia State Police confirmed Monday that forensic evidence links Matthew to the Harrington case.

The Jesse “LJ” Matthew Legal Defense Fund Press Release