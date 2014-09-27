Students Pass Out Thousands of Orange Ribbons For Hannah Graham

The second year student's classmates in UVA's class of 2017 are making sure Hannah Graham stays in the hearts and minds of the Charlottesville and university communities. The 18-year-old vanished two weeks ago Saturday.

Orange is Hannah Graham's favorite color. Members of UVA's student council were passing out and pinning on thousands of orange ribbons before UVA's football game as a reminder that hope of finding Graham is more alive than ever.

Groups of students on UVA'S lawn and around Scott Stadium offered small reminders about a classmate whose disappearance has gripped a nation.

Class of 2017 President Abraham Axler said, "Many of us knew Hannah but even if we didn't know Hannah we knew somebody like Hannah. We knew a member of our UVA community and we hate to see a single person missing."

Hope for Hannah is the message behind each orange ribbon.

"So the idea is for students to see other students wearing these ribbons and to keep hope alive,” said Axler.

Students handed out more than 7,500 ribbons to classmates, alumni, and football fans gathered in Charlottesville for Saturday's home game.

UVA Alumni Bryan Thomas said, "I just got a ribbon to show some solidarity and hoping for a safe return."

Fourth Year Student Sapir Nachum said, "I just think it's really important for the community to band together in this a show our support."

Support for the search and Graham's family is the Student Council's mission. "They're the most wonderful people I've ever met. They are incredibly strong, incredibly gracious and just overwhelmingly kind,” said Axler.

"It just means you know UVA is a family and we want to show some support,” said Thomas.

With a reminder over their hearts, members of the UVA community vow to share Hannah Graham's story. "If they don't you know I'll definitely let them know that its hope for Hannah,” said Thomas.

“It something that's happening at a lot of different schools and it's important for people to be aware that it's an issue and help solve it going forward,” said Nachum.

The Student Council says they will continue to hand out ribbons for Hannah Graham at university events and throughout UVA during the week.