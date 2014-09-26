Central VA Realtors Check Property in Search of Hannah Graham

Friday, realtors in the greater Charlottesville area are doing all they can to help in the ongoing search for Hannah Graham. Graham, a second-year University of Virginia student, disappeared on September 13. Jesse Matthew has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection with the case.



Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo is pleading with realtors and leasing agencies in the area to make sure they have all eyes and ears open when showing or monitoring their vacant properties.



At a press conference in Charlottesville Thursday, Longo asked "If you're a realtor that serves the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle region area and you know that you are responsible for the sale of a piece of property that is vacant, we want to ask you to go back to that property and inspect it.”



Rives Bailey is one of many Charlottesville realtors dedicated to helping find Hannah Graham. He's inspecting all of his properties.



"Especially ones that are vacant we try to make and pay a little bit more attention. Really look the property over carefully,” said Bailey of Montague, Miller & Co. Realty.



His company heard police Chief Longo's pleas for help Thursday and decided to take action.



"Looking around the inside of the house, the outside of the house, even outbuilding, garages, things like that in some cases,” said Bailey.



There are more than 1,000 realtors in the greater Charlottesville area who are willing to scour acres of property to find Graham.



"It's a lot of extra people out covering territory and looking at these properties with a very critical eye and looking to see if we see any signs of Hannah,” said Bailey.



Bailey's company is spreading the word far and wide.



"We've asked all of our agents from officers up in Culpeper down to Amherst to do that and check their properties,” said Bailey.



Whether by car - or by foot - they're determined to keep the search going.



“Extra eyes, boots on the ground, checking property and looking for any kind of signs for Hannah we can is something we should all be doing,” said Bailey.

Charlottesville police ask that once your property is checked, please call the tip line and let them know. That number is 434-295-3851.



The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors released a statement Friday saying all of their members have been notified of Longo's request. Some started their property inspections Friday morning. Read the full statement below.

Charlottesville Area Associate of Realtors Press Release