Jesse Matthew Being Held without Bond at Albemarle-Cville Regional Jail

Jesse Matthew, the prime suspect in the disappearance of University of Virginia Student Hannah Graham, is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail. Graham was last seen on September 13. Matthew is facing an abduction with intent to defile charge in connection to the case.

According to Charlottesville City spokesperson Miriam Dickler, Matthew was flown into the Charlottesville-Albemarle Regional Airport at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday. Matthew was transported by a chartered plane. He was then taken to the Charlottesville Police Department.

Jesse Matthew left the Charlottesville Police Department shortly after 7 p.m. Friday. He was put into the back of a police van and transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Matthew is currently being held without bond at the jail, but according to Dickler, he is expected to have a bond hearing at Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday, October 2. According to Dickler, the time of the hearing will be decided by the court. Charlottesville General District Court will be closed September 28 through October 1 due to a judicial conference.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset, Matthew was booked out of Galveston County Jail at 12:58 p.m. central time Friday for extradition back to Virginia. Matthew was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a beach in Galveston, Texas. He fled Charlottesville on Saturday. Matthew waived his right to fight extradition Thursday in a Galveston County Magistrate Court.



The Galveston sheriff also confirmed Friday that Virginia investigators are still in Texas. The car that Matthew was driving is also still in Texas, according to the sheriff.



"His family is a very nice family, hardworking, god-fearing family here in central Virginia,” said Jim Camblos, Matthew's attorney. "They are traumatized by what's been going on in the last two weeks."



Police are still trying to figure out why Matthew traveled 1,300 miles.

NBC29 also talked with Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo Friday, who said the department's primary concern at the moment is finding Graham. He also said that they haven't made any more progress toward that goal despite the fact that they've received nearly 5,000 tips.

As the search for Graham continues, Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo asks property owners with large parcels of land to check their property and call the tip line at 434-295-3851 to let authorities know what has been checked.

At 12:58 today Jesse Leroy Matthew was booked out of the Galveston County Jail for extradition back to Virginia. Any additional information regarding Jesse Matthew should be director to the Charlottesville, Virginia Police Department.

