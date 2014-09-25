Crews Search for Hannah Graham on Carter Mountain

Charlottesville Police Chief Longo says there is still hope that missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham will be found. Graham disappeared on Sept 13. Jesse Matthew, the man police believe was last seen with Graham, has been charged with abduction with intent to defile in connection to the case.

Searches for Graham are still ongoing, as the search enters its twelfth day.

Four teams of trained search crews fanned down Carter Mountain in Albemarle County Thursday. Carter Mountain is the same area crews searched about two months ago for another woman who went missing. Bonnie Santiago, 56, was last seen on Carters Mountain July 12.

Billy Chrimes with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management denies any correlation between Thursday's search and the search for Santiago.

He says the search for Graham will continue into Albemarle and other counties as new tips and clues come in.

“We are operating with a small crew of personnel right now and we will look at ramping back up through the weekend of search and rescue teams,” said Chrimes.

In the meantime, the Virginia Department of Search and Rescue is following up on all leads and expects to continue combing through dense woods.

Chrimes does not discount the possibility of another community search, possibly in Albemarle County, but he also says that large scale effort is not yet in the works.