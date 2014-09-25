Police Ask Land Owners to Look for Signs of Hannah Graham

People living in the counties surrounding Charlottesville have been asked to help find Hannah Graham by looking over where they live for any clues or signs that something looks out of place. That's a particularly important - and challenging - task for people who either own or maintain large tracts of rural property.

Search teams have covered most of the city of Charlottesville by now, looking for the University of Virginia student who hasn't been seen since September 13. But when you factor in all the surrounding counties, there's a lot of land left to look over.

Farmer Clay Jackson is doing what he can to help out. “When you look at the same view every day of the week, things stand out to you so we're always vigilant keep eyes on what's going on here,” Jackson said.

Ever since Jackson got the news of Graham's disappearance, he's kept a close eye on his property, Senterfitt Farm in Madison County. After all, it was a rural farm like his where Morgan Harrington's remains were found less than five years ago in Albemarle County.

"If a tree's hit by lightning, we are aware of that. It looks a little different the next day. We pay attention to that is what it boils down to,” Jackson said.

That level of attention is what Charlottesville Police Chief Tim Longo has asked for again and again at his press conferences, pleading for the public's help.

“By all means we'll be very receptive. Pretty much all farmers are going to be very receptive to work with anyone to make it the safest environment possible,” Jackson said.

Police actually want to hear from property owners - whether or not they find something - once they've searched their land. Property owners can give the tip line a call at 434-295-3851 and let them know so they can check the property off their list.