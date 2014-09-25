UVa Baseball 2015 Schedule Released

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Virginia baseball head coach Brian O'Connor has announced his program's schedule for the 2015 season. Coming off a trip to the 2014 College World Series Finals, the Cavaliers open their season Feb. 13 with a three-game series at East Carolina and begin their 34-game home schedule on Feb. 17 against VCU.

The schedule is highlighted by 19 games against teams that played in the 2014 postseason, including a three-game series against ACC newcomer Louisville, which advanced to the College World Series last season. The first-ever games between the Cavaliers and Cardinals are slated for April 3-5 at UVa's Davenport Field.

The 2015 schedule also brings the first ACC games between Virginia and Notre Dame; the Cavaliers will visit South Bend for the first time in program history with a three-game series March 27-29. The teams have not played since 1996.

Virginia opens its ACC schedule March 6-8 at Davenport Field against Pittsburgh. UVa also will entertain Florida State (March 20-22), Louisville (April 3-5), Miami (April 17-19) and Duke (May 8-10) in conference action. FSU, Louisville and Miami all were NCAA tournament teams in 2014.

The Cavaliers will travel to Virginia Tech (March 13-15), Notre Dame (March 27-29), Georgia Tech (April 10-12), NC State (April 24-26) and North Carolina (May 14-16) in ACC play. Georgia Tech and UNC each made the NCAA tournament field last season.

Virginia will not play Boston College, Clemson or Wake Forest this season in league action.

UVa will play home-and-home series with commonwealth foes Liberty, Old Dominion and VCU in non-conference play in 2015; Liberty and ODU each were NCAA tournament teams in 2014. The Cavaliers will travel to Lynchburg to play Liberty on March 25, and the Flames return to Charlottesville on April 22. The Cavaliers host ODU on March 11 and head to Norfolk on April 28 for a game at Harbor Park, home of the triple-A Norfolk Tides. In addition to their home opener against VCU, the Cavaliers will travel to Richmond on March 31 to play the Rams at The Diamond.

After opening the season at ECU, UVa returns home for a 14-game homestand which includes a three-game series with Marist (Feb. 20-22) as well as a three-team weekend tournament featuring Seton Hall and Hartford (Feb. 27-March 1).

The 2015 ACC Baseball Championship will be held May 19-24 in Durham, N.C., at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. It marks the first year of a four-year contract for the ACC tournament at DBAP.

The regular-season schedule is subject to change based on broadcast selections made by the ACC's television and digital media broadcast partners. Both dates and times of games could be altered.

After compiling a 53-16 record as part of its run to the 2014 College World Series Finals, Virginia owns 298 victories over the last six seasons, the most in Division I baseball, as well as the third-most wins in the nation over the last 11 years. The Cavaliers return 14 letterwinners from their national runner-up team and welcome 13 newcomers to the program this season.

DateOpponentLocationTime

02/13/15at East CarolinaGreenville, N.C.3:00 p.m. ET

02/14/15at East CarolinaGreenville, N.C.2:00 p.m. ET

02/15/15at East CarolinaGreenville, N.C..12:00 p.m. ET

02/17/15vs. VCUCharlottesville, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

02/20/15vs. MaristCharlottesville, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

02/21/15vs. MaristCharlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

02/22/15vs. MaristCharlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

02/24/15vs. George WashingtonCharlottesville, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

02/27/15vs. HartfordCharlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

02/28/15vs. Seton HallCharlottesville, Va.12:00 p.m. ET

vs. HartfordCharlottesville, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

03/01/15vs. Seton HallCharlottesville, Va.2:30 p.m. ET

03/03/15vs. VMICharlottesville, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

03/06/15vs. Pittsburgh *Charlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

03/07/15vs. Pittsburgh *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

03/08/15vs. Pittsburgh *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

03/11/15vs. Old DominionCharlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

03/13/15at Virginia Tech *Blacksburg, Va.5:30 p.m. ET

03/14/15at Virginia Tech *Blacksburg, Va.2:00 p.m. ET

03/15/15at Virginia Tech *Blacksburg, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

03/17/15vs. TowsonCharlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

03/20/15vs. Florida State *Charlottesville, Va.5:00 p.m. ET

03/21/15vs. Florida State *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

03/22/15vs. Florida State *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

03/24/15vs. GeorgetownCharlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

03/25/15at LibertyLynchburg, Va.3:00 p.m. ET

03/27/15at Notre Dame *Notre Dame, Ind.6:05 p.m. ET

03/28/15at Notre Dame *Notre Dame, Ind.2:05 p.m. ET

03/29/15at Notre Dame *Notre Dame, Ind.1:05 p.m. ET

03/31/15at VCURichmond, Va. (The Diamond)7:00 p.m. ET

04/03/15vs. Louisville *Charlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/04/15vs. Louisville *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

04/05/15vs. Louisville *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

04/08/15vs. James MadisonCharlottesville, Va.5:00 p.m. ET

04/10/15at Georgia Tech *Atlanta, Ga.7:00 p.m. ET

04/11/15at Georgia Tech *Atlanta, Ga.4:00 p.m. ET

04/12/15at Georgia Tech *Atlanta, Ga.1:00 p.m. ET

04/14/15vs. RadfordCharlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/15/15vs. William & MaryCharlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/17/15vs. Miami *Charlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/18/15vs. Miami *Charlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

04/19/15vs. Miami *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

04/21/15vs. LongwoodCharlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/22/15vs. LibertyCharlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

04/24/15at North Carolina State *Raleigh, N.C.6:30 p.m. ET

04/25/15at North Carolina State *Raleigh, N.C.6:30 p.m. ET

04/26/15at North Carolina State *Raleigh, N.C.1:00 p.m. ET

04/28/15at Old DominionNorfolk, Va. (Harbor Park)7:00 p.m. ET

05/08/15vs. Duke *Charlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

05/09/15vs. Duke *Charlottesville, Va.4:00 p.m. ET

05/10/15vs. Duke *Charlottesville, Va.1:00 p.m. ET

05/12/15vs. RichmondCharlottesville, Va.6:00 p.m. ET

05/14/15at North Carolina *Chapel Hill, N.C.6:00 p.m. ET

05/15/15at North Carolina *Chapel Hill, N.C.6:30 p.m. ET

05/16/15at North Carolina *Chapel Hill, N.C.3:00 p.m. ET