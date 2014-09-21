Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
Sentara Martha Jefferson MondayMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
The holiday season is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still eat healthy. These are just a few tips that are important to keep in mind to help yourself maintain your weight and your exercise routine.Full Story
The holiday season is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still eat healthy. These are just a few tips that are important to keep in mind to help yourself maintain your weight and your exercise routine.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Welcome to Motherhood Support Group
Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.Full Story
Welcome to Motherhood is a support group that meets twice a month at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital. It's a safe space for new moms to connect.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Sentara OrthoJoint Center
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: The Sentara OrthoJoint Center
The Sentara OrthoJoint Center® provides services to patients both prior to surgery and post-surgery to ensure a successful hip or knee replacement. Information sessions are the first step.Full Story
The Sentara OrthoJoint Center® provides services to patients both prior to surgery and post-surgery to ensure a successful hip or knee replacement. Information sessions are the first step.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Shedding Shoulder Pain
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Shedding Shoulder Pain
From the very young to the elderly, shoulder issues are a problem that can strike at any age.Full Story
From the very young to the elderly, shoulder issues are a problem that can strike at any age.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Atrial Fibrillation?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is Atrial Fibrillation?
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is atrial fibrillation. We spoke with Dr. Adam Goldberg, an electrophysiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to learn more about it.Full Story
The focus of this week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday is atrial fibrillation. We spoke with Dr. Adam Goldberg, an electrophysiologist at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to learn more about it.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Can Too Much Sun Age Your Skin?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Can Too Much Sun Age Your Skin?
Getting too much sun can have a negative effect on your skin, and it’s not just a temporary burn that causes problems.Full Story
Getting too much sun can have a negative effect on your skin, and it’s not just a temporary burn that causes problems.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does the MicroPen Work?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does the MicroPen Work?
A procedure now offered at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery is helping people freshen up their face and neck. It’s a tool called MicroPen.Full Story
A procedure now offered at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery is helping people freshen up their face and neck. It’s a tool called MicroPen.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Difference between a Pacemaker and Defibrillator?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Difference between a Pacemaker and Defibrillator?
Pacemakers and defibrillators are two types of devices that are used to control the rate at which a heart beats. A pacemaker is a device that helps to speed up slow heart rates, and a defibrillator works to slow down hearts that beat too fast.Full Story
Pacemakers and defibrillators are two types of devices that are used to control the rate at which a heart beats. A pacemaker is a device that helps to speed up slow heart rates, and a defibrillator works to slow down hearts that beat too fast.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Cancer Center Financial Counselor?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Cancer Center Financial Counselor?
This week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday focuses on the role of cancer center financial counselors.Full Story
This week's Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday focuses on the role of cancer center financial counselors.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why are Flu Shots Important?
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Why are Flu Shots Important?
Wrist arthroscopy is a type of procedure that allows doctors to treat soft tissue wrist injuries that may be prevalent after a traumatic event.Full Story
Wrist arthroscopy is a type of procedure that allows doctors to treat soft tissue wrist injuries that may be prevalent after a traumatic event.Full Story
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the HolidaysMore>>
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Maintain a Healthy Diet through the Holidays
The holiday season is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still eat healthy. These are just a few tips that are important to keep in mind to help yourself maintain your weight and your exercise routine.Full Story
The holiday season is in full effect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still eat healthy. These are just a few tips that are important to keep in mind to help yourself maintain your weight and your exercise routine.Full Story
|
Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday
Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.
Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.
To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.