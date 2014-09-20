Police Analyzing Potential Evidence Found During Search for Hannah Graham

More than 1,000 volunteers joined in the search Saturday for missing University of Virginia student Hannah Graham. The 18-year-old vanished one week ago, last seen with a man police call a person of interest at a bar on Charlottesville's downtown mall.

Search organizers say they are very positive about the progress so far. It turned up some items that may help in the investigation into what happened to Hannah Graham.

Volunteer groups were out as early as 8:00 Saturday morning. Buses took around 200 groups to parts of the city along Graham's route the Friday night and Saturday morning before she vanished.

The home base for Saturday's search was John Paul Jones Arena, where the Red Cross offered food and water to volunteers. Search coordinator Mark Eggeman says he's encouraged by the results.

"We sent out, completed over 200 tasks today, which is just huge, it's magnificent. Today was a good day. It was a very positive day. We found some things as far as just bringing up information and building leads...even more people came forward, provided information to the police,” said Eggeman.

Volunteer Gabriel Mejias said, "We're very happy to see all these people coming forward and to see such an organization, we felt very good to be. I was telling my friend that it's nice that we know that someone knows exactly who is doing what and when."

Eggeman says they plan to move the search north and west of Preston Avenue downtown Sunday. The search begins again at 8:00 a.m. outside John Paul Jones Arena. Eggeman says police are already analyzing potential evidence collected during Saturday's search.