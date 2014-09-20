Virginia Gators Swim Team Kicks Off 15th Season

The Gatordome is up in Charlottesville. The Virginia Gators swim team kicked off its 15th season Saturday by raising the big bubble.

More than 100 kids and adults showed up at the Fairview Swim and Tennis Club to help build the bubble. The 11,000 pound plastic dome provides swimmers across central Virginia a place to practice throughout the cold, winter months.

Virginia Gators Director J.J. Bean said, “This is a twice yearly event, one to put it up. One to take it down in May. It's kind of like a family thing; it's like an old fashioned barn raising. Everyone works to together to help us put it all up."

The air supported dome is also home to scuba diving programs, synchronized swimming clubs and recreational swimmers.