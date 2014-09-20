Alexis Murphy's Family Helps in the Search For Hannah Graham

Family members of Alexis Murphy, the 17-year-old who was abducted from Nelson County last year, volunteered to help with Saturday's search for Hannah Graham.

Alexis Murphy's great aunt, Trina Murphy, arrived at John Paul Jones Arena and checked in to help however she could. She says her heart goes out to the Graham family and knows exactly how they feel. She says the large number of volunteers who are searching is encouraging.

"The first time we had a search or an event for Alexis, you know, you look around and you see all of these people who don't even know you, like they have no clue that you are. They just know your situation and they care enough to come out and try to help you and it's humbling and very overwhelming,” said Murphy.

Alexis Murphy and Hannah Graham are two of five young women reported missing from central Virginia in the last five years.