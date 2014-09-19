Former Governor McDonnell and Wife seek Acquittal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, are asking a judge to toss out their convictions on public corruption charges.

Defense lawyers filed motions Thursday asking U.S. District Judge James Spencer to acquit them, or at least order a new trial. Spencer presided over the nearly six-week trial that ended Sept. 4 when the jury convicted Bob McDonnell on 11 counts and his wife on eight.

The McDonnells were convicted of accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company's dietary supplements. They claim in the new motions that prosecutors failed to prove they performed any "official acts" for Williams. The government has not yet responded.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 6.

