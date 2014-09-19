Quantcast

JMU Shows Support in Vigil for Hannah Graham

Posted: Updated: Sep 19, 2014 01:06 AM

James Madison University lent its support to the University of Virginia community during its student-led vigil for Hannah Graham Thursday evening.

The JMU Student Government Association organized the event where students sang “Amazing Grace,” spoke freely about their concerns and lit candles as a show of solidarity to bring Graham home.

Graham, a second-year UVA student, hasn't been seen since early Saturday morning in Charlottesville. For many students, the unknown factors regarding her disappearance frighten them the most.

“She wasn't doing anything. She didn't ask for this to happen to her. So it made me more aware walking on campus, and just made me aware that these things happen to people just like me,” said Kiersten Schierenbeck, a JMU sophomore.

JMU students say it's a time for all college campuses to show their support for UVA.

