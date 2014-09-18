Murphy Family Speaks out on Missing UVA Student

The missing person case involving 18-year-old University of Virginia student Hannah Graham is hitting painfully close to home for Alexis Murphy's family. Alexis Murphy disappeared in August 2013. Alexis' convicted killer Randy Taylor is now behind bars, but her body has never been found.



The Murphy family wants people to know that these things can happen to anyone.

"Abduction is like cancer. It has no boundary lines. You know, it doesn't matter your social, economical, race - it crosses all of those lines so everybody just needs to be aware that this is a problem," said Trina Murphy, Alexis Murphy's aunt.

They say they understand the Graham family's panic and frustration completely. The Murphys say they remember all too well the sense of urgency they felt when Alexis disappeared.



The Murphys want the Graham family to know they're not alone in their struggle.



"There are just no words to really describe, you know, what they're going through and my heart just aches for Hannah and her family because this was us this time last year,” said Angela Taylor, Alexis Murphy's aunt.



Taylor says they are planning to reach out to the Grahams when they feel the time is right. The Murphy family attended the candlelight vigil for Hannah Graham Thursday night at the UVA Amphitheater.