UVA Student Aids Search for Hannah Graham

Several students say they want to help search for Hannah Graham, a University of Virginia student who hasn't been seen since this weekend. One student has the training to do it and is part of a city team that's scouring Charlottesville for clues.

UVA fourth-year student Aaron Bentley is a member of the Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group. He says, even though he is well trained, the search is an emotional one that hits close to home.

He has been aiding police efforts since Tuesday and is dropping almost everything on his schedule to help look for Graham.

“It definitely hits really close to home having one of the members of the UVA community go missing and I know I have a lot of friends who live in that area so it is definitely really uncomfortable with it being so close to home,” Bentley said.

The teams are led by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

The Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group is based in Charlottesville. If you would like to find out more about joining the group's search efforts, send an email to helpfindhannah@brmrg.org or call 434-260-3364.