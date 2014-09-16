Harrington Family Offers Support during Search for UVA Student

As the family of a missing University of Virginia student arrived in Charlottesville to search for her, Morgan Harrington's family reached out to offer support.

Hannah Graham, an 18-year-old second-year UVA student, has been missing since early Saturday morning. Her parents, who live in Fairfax County, came to Charlottesville Tuesday to search for their daughter. Gil Harrington and her husband remember rushing to Charlottesville after reporting their daughter missing from UVA's John Paul Jones Arena in 2009. Morgan Harrington's remains were found three months later on a farm in Albemarle County, and her killer hasn't been found.

The Harringtons have reached out to the Graham family through police. They're offering support from a family that's been through this tough situation.

“Your mind just sickens. You think, ‘Oh, how could it be another one taken?'” Gil Harrington said.

Not only do the Harringtons keep missing girls in their minds, but they also keep their pictures on their fridge. The photos now include one of a smiling, freckle-faced Hannah Graham. The Harringtons are reaching out to the Charlottesville community through the Help Save the Next Girl campaign, created from their daughter's death, and making the urgent plea – now all too familiar – to bring Graham home.

“Every hour that ticks by gets more unlikely we'll have a good result. It makes me frantic inside,” Gil Harrington said.

Police are not connecting the disappearance of Hannah Graham with Morgan Harrington's death. However, Gil Harrington says the lead state police investigator did call her Monday to let her know about this latest case.