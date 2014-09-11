Staunton Council Calls for Resolution Opposing Dominion Pipeline

Staunton City Council called for a resolution Thursday night opposing the Dominion Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The proposed natural gas pipeline route doesn't travel directly through Staunton but would travel near two of the city's three water sources.

City Council says they have no say, but still want to urge Dominion not to build the pipeline.

Councilor Erik Curren also wants Governor Terry McAuliffe to reconsider his endorsement, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reject the application.

Council will consider the resolution in October.