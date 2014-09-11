Nelson County Opposes Proposed Pipeline

LOVINGSTON, Va. (AP) - The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has gone on record as opposing a proposed $5 billion natural gas pipeline.

The News & Advance reports that the board voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve a resolution opposing the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The resolution says the pipeline would disturb and damage surface water resources at stream crossings. It also says the pipeline would harm tourism in the county.

The project was announced last week by Dominion Resources, Duke Energy and other partners. The pipeline would connect the Southeast with rich supplies of natural gas being produced in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The pipeline would begin in Harrison County, West Virginia, and stretch through Virginia and North Carolina.

