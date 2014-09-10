Environmental Groups Join Forces to Oppose Pipeline

Several groups are joining forces to fight the proposed Dominion Atlantic Coast pipeline, and they hope Governor Terry McAuliffe got the message.

Representatives from the Augusta County Alliance, Friends of Nelson, the Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club and 350.org central Virginia held a press conference outside Charlottesville City Hall Wednesday morning. The groups announced their new alliance against the pipeline. The proposed pipeline would stretch 550 miles from West Virginia to North Carolina, cutting through parts of the George Washington National Forest, Augusta County, Nelson County and Staunton.

During the press conference, the group learned Governor McAuliffe was having lunch at Citizen Burger Bar on Charlottesville's downtown mall. They moved to the restaurant and protested outside chanting, "Hey hey, ho ho, Dominion's pipeline's got to go." An employee at the restaurant said McAuliffe left out the back and did not address the protestors.

Chris Lego of the Augusta County Alliance says he believes McAuliffe's support of the project shows his view on this is short-sighted. "He claims we'll have economic benefit from it, but actually, Dominion is the only organization or the only people who are going to benefit from it," he stated.

McAuliffe has called the $5-billion project an "energy superhighway" that would create more than 8,000 jobs and generate billions of dollars over time. The groups are concerned the pipeline will have negative impacts on property rights, land value, tourism and local economies.

"There's even some indication that they want this big huge pipeline so that they can actually sell this gas overseas. They're denying that, but we're not convinced." Lego stated.

The groups say Dominion's next step is to obtain a series of permits for the project, and they will be following the project every step of the way.

