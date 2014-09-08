9/8 ACTTEST

ase Number00059010 [View Hierarchy]

Case OwnerNiles Thompson [Change]

Parent Case

Case Record TypeACT [Change]

Parent AccountWaterman Broadcasting Corp.

Escalate Case To

Account NameWVIR

Reason for Escalation

Contact NameWendi Moore

Internal Escalation

Contact Phone(434) 220-2909

Escalated

Contact Mobile4349535068

First Call Resolved

Contact Emailwmoore@nbc29.com

SourceEmail

Client Services ManagerMichelle Lange

PriorityHigh

Hot Flagged Account

Closed Reason

Time Spent on Case10.00

StatusNew

isActCase

Type

Due Date

Area

Clicktools Case

Category

Issues

Resolution

SubjectWVIR Producer Lags

DescriptionHello-

We are experiencing considerable lags in the producer. The lags are seen

when we attempt to edit a story and when saving a story. It is taking 1-2

minutes, sometimes longer, to gain access to the story or save it.

We're seeing the issue on multiple computers here, in IE 9 and Firefox. We

have cleared the cache and cookies but the delays are continuing.

Any ideas what may be causing the lags?

Thanks

Wendi Moore

NBC29.com

Date/Time Opened9/8/2014 3:41 PM

Date/Time Closed

Web Emailwmoore@nbc29.com

Web Company

Web NameWendi Moore

Web Phone