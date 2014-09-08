9/8 ACTTEST

9/8 ACTTESTPosted: Updated:
Case Owner: Niles Thompson
Case Record Type: ACT
Parent Account: Waterman Broadcasting Corp.
Account Name: WVIR
Contact Name: Wendi Moore
Contact Phone: (434) 220-2909
Contact Mobile: 4349535068
Contact Email: wmoore@nbc29.com
Source: Email
Client Services Manager: Michelle Lange
Priority: High
Closed Reason:
Time Spent on Case: 10.00
Status: New
Subject: WVIR Producer Lags
DescriptionHello-
We are experiencing considerable lags in the producer. The lags are seen
when we attempt to edit a story and when saving a story. It is taking 1-2
minutes, sometimes longer, to gain access to the story or save it.
We're seeing the issue on multiple computers here, in IE 9 and Firefox. We
have cleared the cache and cookies but the delays are continuing.
Any ideas what may be causing the lags?
Thanks
Wendi Moore
NBC29.com
Date/Time Opened: 9/8/2014 3:41 PM
Web Email: wmoore@nbc29.com
Web Name: Wendi Moore
