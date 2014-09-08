UPDATE: Former Student Sentenced after AHS Lockdown

UPDATE: Matthew Aaron Carpenter's case was finalized October 7 in Charlottesville General District Court. The trespassing charge was dropped. A judge found Carpenter guilty of possessing a weapon on school property and sentenced him to 60 days in jail.

Matthew Aaron Carpenter is facing charges after police say he carried a knife near the front entrance of Albemarle High School Monday morning. Police and school administrators placed the school on lockdown for two hours, while students waited in classrooms and buses for an all clear.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. when more than 2,000 students and parents were trying to get on Albemarle High School's campus for class Monday. Students were transferred to Jack Jouett Middle School and Greer Elementary while police searched each classroom at AHS for any safety threats.

Police say Carpenter, a former AHS student from Hopewell, was arrested and made no threats to students or faculty Monday.

"As he came on campus my assistant principal stopped him and noticed he had some things on him he probably shouldn't have had on him at school and then he did exactly what he supposed to do and notify police,” said Jay Thomas, principal at Albemarle High School.

According to Albemarle police, Carpenter is charged with trespassing on school property and having a weapon on school property - both misdemeanor offenses.

Thomas issued a full statement to parents and the community about Monday morning's lockdown. He also thanked the Albemarle police, faculty and staff for their quick actions.

School administrators say faculty and staff are trained every year to make sure they understand and can execute the school's crisis management plan quickly and safely. They also say faculty and staff were required to attend a mandatory meeting after school Monday to talk about the lockdown.

Albemarle County Police Department Press Release