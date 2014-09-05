Attorney Vows to Appeal Former Gov. Bob McDonnell's Conviction

Visit this page for links to all the exhibits released in the McDonnell corruption trial.

Visit this page for links to all the exhibits released in the McDonnell corruption trial.

Click here for more exhibits from the McDonnell corruption trial

Click here for more exhibits from the McDonnell corruption trial

Contains: MoBo Financial Documents, Noyes email on Star Scientific tobacco commission money, EMail to chamberlain on confidentiality agreement.

Contains: text messages, financial documents, loan applications, Tax returns, slides on overview of McDonnell's finances, MoBo emails.

Contains: Copies of checks, emails on golf trip, statement of economic interests, schedules, real estate emails, photos of McDonnells holding hands, Schedules, Emails on MoBo details.

By LARRY O'DELL and ALAN SUDERMANAssociated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell's attorney says his client didn't get a fair trial and will appeal his convictions on public corruption charges.

McDonnell was convicted Thursday on 11 of 13 counts in a case that derailed the career of the onetime rising Republican star. His wife, Maureen, was convicted of nine of 13 charges.

The former governor wept when the verdicts were read, but told reporters as he left the courthouse that his "trust remains in the Lord." His attorney, Henry Asbill, said he was shocked and disappointed by the verdict. Maureen McDonnell's attorney declined to comment.

McDonnell and his wife now face up to 20 years in prison on each count, although a presentencing report by the federal probation office will result in a lighter recommendation. Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 6.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.