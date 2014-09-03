Nelson Supervisors Speak against McAuliffe’s Endorsement of Pipeline

Nelson County supervisors are speaking out in response to Governor Terry McAuliffe's public endorsement of the controversial pipeline that would cut through the state.

Dominion transmission plans show a natural gas pipeline that would cross around 40 miles of county land. McAuliffe was quoted saying the project would provide jobs and promote industry. But Connie Brennan, chair of the Nelson County Board of Supervisors, says she is frustrated he didn't contact anyone affected before making the announcement.

"I find it very disheartening that our state officials have not reached out to those of us here in rural Virginia to talk to us about what this pipeline project might mean to our community, to our economy, to our citizens' lives, their children our water, all those big issues. Nobody reached out,” Brennan said.

Brennan added that she sees no advantage to the pipeline in the county, as there are no businesses there that use natural gas, and all jobs created would be temporary.