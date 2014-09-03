McDonnell Trial Day 27: Jury Deliberations Continue

Jurors in the corruption trial of former Governor Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, have wrapped up the second day of deliberations without a verdict. Deliberations will resume Thursday morning.The McDonnells are charged in awith accepting more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company's nutritional supplements. The McDonnells face 12 counts that are the same: nine counts of corruption, two counts of conspiracy to commit corruption and one count of making false statements when they signed a loan application. Bob McDonnell also faces a charge for making a false statement on another bank document and Maureen McDonnell is facing a charge of obstruction of an official proceeding.Bob McDonnell testified that he didn't do anything special for Williams in exchange for the gifts and loans. Maureen McDonnell did not testify. Williams testified under immunity that he spent money on the McDonnells solely to get their help promoting Anatabloc.Maureen McDonnell's guilt on nine corruption charges is contingent on the former governor's guilt. If he is acquitted, she will be too. We spoke with her attorney, William Burck, who said, though it is not explicitly part of the instructions, he believes Maureen's fate on the two conspiracy charges is also tied to her husband.This is the first time in the history of the United States that a political official and that person's spouse have been indicted. If the McDonnells are convicted, they could face up to 30 years in prison.The Associated Press contributed to this article.