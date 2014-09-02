Anti-Pipeline Group to Host Community Meeting in Augusta

While Governor Terry McAuliffe is excited about the proposed pipeline that would cut across Virginia, many people in Augusta County are anything but.

On its current proposed route the pipeline cuts through 42 miles of Augusta, and all across the area are signs opposing the pipeline.

County Supervisor Tracy Pyles says the benefits to not only Augusta County, but Virginia, are inflated.

“Are we going to provide the pipes that go into the ground? Are they going to give jobs to our folks who are pipeline welders? No. Generally they have folks who come in on crews that do this for a living. It's not going to be a lot of jobs for us. And what jobs are there are for a very short period of time,” Pyles said.

The Augusta County Alliance, a group formed opposing the pipeline, is hosting a community meeting Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Verona Government Center. There, a myriad of speakers will address the impact on many levels.