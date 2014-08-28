McDonnell Trial Day 24: Testimony Concludes

After five weeks, testimony has wrapped up in the public corruption trial of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell and his wife, Maureen McDonnell. The McDonnells are charged in a 14-count indictment with taking more than $165,000 in gifts and loans from former Star Scientific Inc. CEO Jonnie Williams in exchange for promoting his company's dietary supplements. Their fate will soon go to a jury.



The defense has suggested the McDonnells' marriage was so fractured that they couldn't have conspired with each other. Bob McDonnell testified that their communication was perfunctory, at best, as he avoided his wife to escape her anger. Williams testified under immunity that he spent lavishly on the McDonnells only to secure their help.

The last witness Thursday was FBI agent Kathryn Weber, who testified that the McDonnells were together 90 percent of the nights during the 22 months that were the focus of the investigation. She said that out of 721 nights, the McDonnells spent 644 together. The testimony was intended to undercut the defense claim that the McDonnells' marriage was so fractured they couldn't have engaged in a conspiracy. The defense tried to poke holes in Weber's analysis, showing the governor got home late on at least 20 occasions and on others he worked into the morning.

When Weber's testimony was over, the prosecution rested its case against the McDonnells. The jury was dismissed for the day and U.S. District Judge James Spencer ruled against the defense on motions to acquit.

Closing arguments will begin Friday at 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to begin deliberations before the end of the day Friday.

