Orange Shooting Suspect Wants to Change Attorneys

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, two people are facing charges in connection with a shooting that left a 10-year-old boy dead Sunday night.

A bond hearing was held for the couple facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 10-year-old Orange County boy.

The Orange County couple charged in connection to the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy went back before a judge Monday morning.

An Orange County man charged in connection with the shooting death of a 10-year-old boy will stay behind bars for now. Billy Joe Lee's bond hearing has been continued until May 5.

Man Charged in Death of Orange County 10-Year-Old to Stay Behind Bars

An Orange County couple, charged after a young boy was shot and killed, was back in front of a judge Monday afternoon.

Billy Joe Lee is now facing murder charges for the death of a 10-year-old-boy. The boy’s mother was also indicted on a felony child abuse charge.

Billy Joe Lee, one of two indicted after a 9-year-old from Orange County was fatally shot, wants a new attorney.

The two suspects in an April shooting in Orange County that left a 10-year-old boy dead were in court Monday morning for the first time since a grand jury handed down their indictments.

The medical examiner's report says 10-year-old George Toombs died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. It happened at a house on Matthews Mill Road in Orange County.

His mother, Tina Toombs, and her fiancé at the time, Billy Joe Lee, both face indictments in the case.

As he's done a couple of times now, Lee told the court Monday he's working on getting a new attorney. He's had a court-appointed lawyer up to this point.

In an outburst in court Monday, Lee said to the judge, “I just feel like I've been railroaded from day one.” The judge asked him what he meant by that and he elaborated: by the Sheriff's Office, commonwealth's attorney, and his own attorney.

Lee has to show the court he has a new attorney by September 29 or, the judge says, the case will proceed.