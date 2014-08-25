Quantcast

Orange Shooting Suspect Wants to Change Attorneys

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The two suspects in an April shooting in Orange County that left a 10-year-old boy dead were in court Monday morning for the first time since a grand jury handed down their indictments.

The medical examiner's report says 10-year-old George Toombs died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. It happened at a house on Matthews Mill Road in Orange County.

His mother, Tina Toombs, and her fiancé at the time, Billy Joe Lee, both face indictments in the case.

As he's done a couple of times now, Lee told the court Monday he's working on getting a new attorney. He's had a court-appointed lawyer up to this point.

In an outburst in court Monday, Lee said to the judge, “I just feel like I've been railroaded from day one.” The judge asked him what he meant by that and he elaborated: by the Sheriff's Office, commonwealth's attorney, and his own attorney.

Lee has to show the court he has a new attorney by September 29 or, the judge says, the case will proceed.

