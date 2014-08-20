Police Investigate Inmate's Death at Central VA Regional Jail

ORANGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.



Orange County Sheriff Mark Amos tells The Daily Progress that deputies arrested Shawn Christopher Berry on Aug. 7 on outstanding felony warrants in Prince William County, the city of Fairfax, and Maryland.



Virginia State Police Sgt. F.L. Tyler says Berry died two days later at the jail. Tyler announced the investigation Tuesday in a news release.



The newspaper says Berry was wanted in Fairfax on charges of working as a contractor without a license and financial exploitation of a mentally incapacitated person. He was charged in Prince William County with failing to appear in court, and faced drug charges in Maryland.



