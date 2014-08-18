Martha Jefferson Monday: What are the Benefits of Eating Local Produce?

Now that we are in the thick of summer, markets and produce stands are popping up all over the place. While it’s important to work fruits and vegetables in at every meal, there are also multiple benefits to eating what’s in season.

“Eating fruits that are in season are beneficial on a number of levels,” noted Kelli Hughes, a registered dietitian at Martha Jefferson Hospital. “It’s beneficial to the farmers that are local here, it’s beneficial to our agricultural and our economy, but it’s also beneficial for your body.”

Hughes notes that variety in your choices is really key to getting all the nutrients you need, and so if you eat what’s in season, it makes it easy.

“If we eat the foods that are in every season, you just tend to get a better variety of fruits and vegetables with vitamins and nutrients.”

Also, if you eat local, you’ll know exactly where your food comes from.

“I love buying at the local markets because I know the carbon footprint is much smaller,” noted Hughes. “I know it hasn’t been sprayed and preserved to make it across the country or across the world from other countries where we import produce.”

As a rule of thumb, bright colored vegetables provide the most nutrients. Fruits generally supply vitamin a and vitamin c, and dark leafy greens are great for vitamin k.

The good news is, you can store excess veggies to make sure you are always eating the best.

“You want to keep it fresh and try to cook it without leeching the nutrients, so freezing foods exactly how they are is helpful,” noted Hughes.

For more information on this topic, please call Health Connection at (434) 654-7009.

