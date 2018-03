A fallen tree sent six people to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Four of the victims have been released, and two remain in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charlottesville Fire and Rescue crews responded to 101 Hospital Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for reports of a tree that had fallen on multiple people. Crews say the tree fell on six people who were at a farmers market set up for University of Virginia employees. All six people were taken to the emergency room at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

Jill Hamm, a vendor who witnessed the accident, said, "We just heard people screaming, 'Call 911, get an ambulance, police.'"

Hamm says the tree breaking sounded like fireworks.

The Charlottesville Fire Department says the tree fell because it was rotting. Crews spent much of the evening cleaning up its remains.