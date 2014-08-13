Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How Does the MicroPen Work?

A procedure now offered at Sentara Martha Jefferson Aesthetics and Reconstructive Surgery is helping people freshen up their face and neck. It’s a tool called the MicroPen.

“MicroPen is a technology that’s used to help rejuvenate the face and the neck and the upper chest to some extent,” said Dr. Victoria Vastine, a plastic surgeon at the office.

It’s a quick treatment that can help people of all ages fix a variety of different issues.

“It is used to help address acne in teenagers, it's used to address acne scaring in young adults, and it’s also for aging,” noted Dr. Vastine. “It really does depend on what we’re trying to treat as to what types of products we use in conjunction with this."

The treatment is done in the office. A numbing cream is applied to your face, and then doctors use the pen on the previously identified treatment areas.

“Most people are concerned, is this a lot of injections, and it’s not,” noted Dr. Vastine. “Even though, technically, this is a bunch of tiny little bitty needles, it’s more like being lightly sanded and less like having needles put in you.”

It's important to note that the MicroPen doesn’t stop the aging process.

“Once your face has had the treatment, it does continue to age at the same rate that it was aging before,” said Dr. Vastine.

Although the treatment will provide a refreshed, more even skin tone, people may need to have it repeated every one to two years for maintenance.

For more information on this topic, please call 1-800-SENTARA.