People in Nelson Prepare to Hear from Dominion Rep

People up in arms about a proposed pipeline in Nelson County are preparing for a big meeting this week. Nelson supervisors are meeting with Dominion to discuss the proposed project.

Although people won't be allowed to ask questions, many say their presence at the discussion Tuesday night will make a statement.

Kathy Verslauis, the owner of a bed and breakfast in Nelson, has lived in the county for 27 years and says she hopes supervisors will take a stand against the project. The pipeline would cut right through her property, which houses the Acorn Inn. “To lose the serenity, that would just be unthinkable,” she said.

Dominion wants to build a 48-inch natural gas pipeline that would cross through more than 40 miles of county land. One group against the pipeline, Friends of Nelson County, says it would damage Nelson’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism.

Charlotte Rea, a member of the group, said, "If we start bringing all this industrial infrastructure into the county then tourists are not going to want to come to the county.”

Verslauis says the livelihood of people in the county is in jeopardy. "People come here to get away from all things industrial and all things urban and this is a real blow to that,” she said. “Really, it's an assault."

Nelson County supervisors will meet with Dominion representatives Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Nelson County Middle School.