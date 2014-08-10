Nelson County Supervisors Meet With Dominion About Natural Gas Pipeline

Nelson County supervisors are preparing a long list of questions about a planned natural gas pipeline that would run through their county.

They're meeting with Dominion Representatives Tuesday. The meeting will be open to the public, but Dominion will only be fielding questions from county supervisors about the planned Southern Reliability Project.

Board Chair Connie Brennan says they've been receiving questions from residents for weeks to ask at the meeting.

Brennan says the top question supervisors have at this point is; how would this project benefit the county? Right now, Dominion plans show a 48 inch pipe crossing nearly 40 miles of county land.

It also shows plans for the construction of a compressor station near Wingina, which is a town in the process of becoming a historic district.

Brennan says one of the county's largest industries is agro tourism. She believes the pipeline project would harm that.

"They say well it provides an opportunity for industry to hook into the natural gas that will be coming through the pipe, well we have no industry that uses natural gas in addition to which it's extremely unlikely that any company would come in here and build the infrastructure so that citizens could actually use the gas. I mean that isn't going to happen,” said Brennan.

She also says she has concerns about how the project might affect the George Washington National Forest, and if this might open the door for natural gas fracking operations in Virginia.

Dominion Representatives have already met with supervisors in Highland County, where the pipeline is planned to enter the commonwealth. They also plan to meet with Augusta County supervisors on Wednesday.